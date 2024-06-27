NEET scandal: Opposition to raise the issue in Parliament on Friday

The Oppositon has said it would raise the issue of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) scandal in the Parliament on Friday, reports said.

Students' unions are up in arms against alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam.

The Opposition said it will bring adjournment motions on NEET row in both houses of Parliament on Friday. The decision was taken at the meeting of INDIA alliance parties at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, a report said.

It may be recalled that the National Testing Agency (NTA) finds itself in the centre of a storm amid the NEET-UG exam debacle.

Meanwhile, in its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the CBI on Thursday apprehended two individuals, Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar, from Bihar.

The CBI took over the NEET-UG paper leak case from Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on June 25.