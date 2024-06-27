Neet-UG row: NSUI members barge into NTA office, demand closure

Ravi Pandey, National Chairman, Media Department of the NSUI, said that the idea behind the protest and storming the NTA office was to draw attention to the loss of faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA). Pandey stated that the careers of lakhs of students had been put in jeopardy, and the lack of response from the Ministry of Education was baffling. He added that the government had postponed various exams following the leak of the UG-NET exam paper. “We still don’t know when the government will conduct a fresh test and what plan they have to stop similar leaks,” said Pandey.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Results were declared on June 4, but controversy ensued with accusations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities. The unprecedented occurrence of 67 students scoring a perfect 720, including six from a single center in Faridabad, Haryana, further fueled suspicions of foul play.

In another incident on Thursday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest at Jantar Mantar, addressing the alleged rigging of the NEET-UG exam and voicing opposition to the Agniveer Scheme. IYC workers gathered with placards, raising slogans to highlight their concerns. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5 at 4,750 centers, had its results announced on June 4, earlier than expected, due to the prompt evaluation of answer sheets. The perfect scores achieved by 67 students, including six from Faridabad, raised further doubts about the integrity of the examination process.

In a separate incident reflecting the uneasiness over the credibility of the National Testing Agency, a video went viral in India showing tin boxes stacked allegedly outside the NTA office. Following the circulation of videos on social media showing several trunks outside the National Testing Agency (NTA), claims were made that they contained answer sheets from the recent CUET-UG exam. The NTA has denied these allegations. The agency clarified that the boxes in the video were empty and held no sensitive materials.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the NTA demonstrated that the boxes outside their examination hall were indeed empty. The agency emphasized that security personnel were present at the location where the boxes were stored.

The NTA captioned the video: "These are empty boxes kept outside the hall at NTA and do not contain any sensitive material. Contrary to media reports, we never leave these boxes in the open. Additionally, we have a sufficient number of security personnel deployed at the site."

This statement comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The CBI is currently investigating multiple cases of paper leaks related to the medical entrance exam and has made several arrests.