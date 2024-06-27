CBI arrests two from Patna in NEET UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. This follows the registration of a criminal case days earlier.

On Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued show-cause notices to 17 candidates in Patna, threatening debarment. These actions were based on a report sent to the Centre by the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, according to ANI.