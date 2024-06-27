Nation

CBI arrests two from Patna in NEET UG paper leak case

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar.
NSUI activists breach barricades during protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.
NSUI activists breach barricades during protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG.Photo| Shekhar Yadav
Online Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. This follows the registration of a criminal case days earlier.

On Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued show-cause notices to 17 candidates in Patna, threatening debarment. These actions were based on a report sent to the Centre by the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, according to ANI.

NEET UG paper leak case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com