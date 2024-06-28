Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose files defamation suit against Mamata for unsavoury remarks

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she claimed that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there, a source said.

Bose earlier in the day criticised Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions.

The Bengal Governor also filed defamation against certain TMC leaders, he said.