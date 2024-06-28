Bihar Police arrests four more persons in constable recruitment exam paper leak

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested four persons, including three from West Bengal, in connection with the constable recruitment examination question paper leak on October 1, 2023, leading to its cancellation by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on October 3.

The arrested persons are Kaushik Kumar Kar and Sanjay Das, both residents of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and Suman Biswas from Kolkata. Another arrested person, Saurabh Bandhopadhay, hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The four were arrested on Thursday.

Earlier, on June 5, the EOU had arrested Ashwani Ranjan, Vikki Kumar, and Aniket, all residents of Bihar and alleged members of the interstate Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, currently in judicial custody.

Several members of the Mukhiya gang have already been arrested by Bihar Police in connection with the NEET (UG) and Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE) - 3 paper leak cases.

The EOU has so far registered a total of 74 FIRs across various districts and arrested over 150 people in various question paper leak cases.

According to a statement by the EOU, Kaushik Kumar Kar's Kolkata-based firm, Caltex Multiventure Pvt Ltd, had been awarded the contract to print and supply the question papers for the Bihar constable recruitment examination.