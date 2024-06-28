Centre ready for discussion on NEET but that should happen by maintaining decorum: Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on the medical entrance exam NEET but that should take place as per tradition and by maintaining decorum.

Interacting with reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, the minister appealed to them not to confuse the students "The government is ready for every kind of discussion, but everything should happen following norms and maintaining decorum.

The President spoke about the exam in her speech yesterday and it shows the government's intention that we are ready to face any issue," Pradhan said outside Parliament.

He said the government's responsibility is towards the youth and students of the country.

"When the government is ready to put forth its side then what is the confusion? We are going to take the strictest action and the CBI is going to nab everyone (involved). We will not spare anyone," Pradhan said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.