TNIE-Hero MotoCorp hold 'Ride Safe India' campaign in Ahmedabad, distribute over 800 helmets

AHMEDABAD: On Saturday, the New Indian Express Group and Hero MotoCorp, one of India’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, launched the #RideSafeIndia initiative in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This project is a significant component of the two brands' collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.
The "Ride Safe India" campaign, initiated by the New Indian Express Group in partnership with "Hero We Care", Hero MotoCorp's comprehensive CSR platform, aims to raise awareness and educate two-wheeler riders about the importance of following traffic regulations and prioritizing personal safety.
In the presence of Safin Hasan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Ahmedabad (East), Editorial Director of the New Indian Express Group, Prabhu Chawla, and dignitaries from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Ahmedabad, the New Indian Express Group distributed jackets and helmets to riders as part of the initiative.
During a #RideSafeIndia program organized by the New Indian Express and #HeroCorp, Safin Hassan, the Traffic DCP of Ahmedabad (East), emphasised the importance of wearing helmets. He stated, "Helmets are life savers. The habit of wearing a helmet only when the traffic police are present and hanging it on the side when they are not is wrong.”
“Various reasons and excuses are given for not wearing helmets, and while people may have confidence in their driving skills, a small mistake by someone else can be fatal. Helmets protect lives in all situations. As long as vehicles exist, mistakes will happen, but helmets provide crucial protection. More people die in road accidents than from COVID-19."
Safin explained to those violating traffic signals, "There is no benefit in breaking a traffic signal. Waiting at the signal causes far less harm than breaking it. We need to take a moment to reflect on what we are doing wrong."
Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of the New Indian Express said, "Gujarat is surpassing the vision Prime Minister Modi had for traffic control and other matters."
Discussing road safety, Mr Chawla stated, "No matter how much effort the system puts in, success is limited unless people are aware. In India, 60 to 70 per cent of accidents involve motorcycles and scooters. The New Indian Express has initiated an awareness campaign to address this issue, distributing approximately 10,000 helmets across six cities in Uttar Pradesh, six cities in Tamil Nadu, and Ahmedabad."
As part of the #RideSafeIndia initiative on June 28, helmets and jackets were distributed to two-wheeler riders at the Adani Corporate Office in Ahmedabad.