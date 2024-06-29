TNIE-Hero MotoCorp hold 'Ride Safe India' campaign in Ahmedabad, distribute over 800 helmets

AHMEDABAD: On Saturday, the New Indian Express Group and Hero MotoCorp, one of India’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, launched the #RideSafeIndia initiative in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This project is a significant component of the two brands' collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The "Ride Safe India" campaign, initiated by the New Indian Express Group in partnership with "Hero We Care", Hero MotoCorp's comprehensive CSR platform, aims to raise awareness and educate two-wheeler riders about the importance of following traffic regulations and prioritizing personal safety.

In the presence of Safin Hasan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Ahmedabad (East), Editorial Director of the New Indian Express Group, Prabhu Chawla, and dignitaries from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Ahmedabad, the New Indian Express Group distributed jackets and helmets to riders as part of the initiative.