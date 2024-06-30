From 'Zero FIR' to Video Evidence: New Criminal Laws to Take Effect from July 1

They said that the new laws are in sync with the existing social realities and crimes and provide a mechanism to effectively deal with these, keeping in view the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the laws, said the new laws prioritize providing justice, distancing themselves from the British-era IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act that were aimed at giving primacy to punishment.

“These laws are made by Indians, for Indians, and by the Indian Parliament and mark the end of colonial criminal justice laws,” he said, adding that the new laws were not just about changing the nomenclature but bringing about a complete overhaul by instilling a new “soul, body, and spirit.”

The officials said, as per the new laws, judgment in criminal cases has to come within 45 days of completion of the trial and charges must be framed within 60 days of the first hearing.

Statements of rape victims will be recorded by a female police officer in the presence of her guardian or relative, and medical reports have to be completed within seven days.