Reasi Terror Attack: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K’s Rajouri following leads from arrested accused

NEW DELHI: The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with its investigation into the Reasi terrorist attack.

A senior NIA official stated, “The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case, led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. The investigators are now examining the seized material to unravel the entire terror conspiracy.”

It should be remembered that the terror attack took place on June 9 in the Pouni area of the Reasi district when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra, causing the vehicle to plunge into a gorge after a sniper shot hit the driver of the ill-fated vehicle. The attack claimed nine lives, including that of a child.

The anti-terror federal probe agency took over the probe into the case on June 15 following a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Officials in the agency said that the raids were conducted based on leads provided by Hakam Khan, aka Hakin Din, a key suspect arrested on June 19 in connection with the Reasi terror attack.