Reasi Terror Attack: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K’s Rajouri following leads from arrested accused

NEW DELHI: The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations across the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with its investigation into the Reasi terrorist attack.
A senior NIA official stated, “The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case, led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. The investigators are now examining the seized material to unravel the entire terror conspiracy.”
It should be remembered that the terror attack took place on June 9 in the Pouni area of the Reasi district when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra, causing the vehicle to plunge into a gorge after a sniper shot hit the driver of the ill-fated vehicle. The attack claimed nine lives, including that of a child.
The anti-terror federal probe agency took over the probe into the case on June 15 following a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Officials in the agency said that the raids were conducted based on leads provided by Hakam Khan, aka Hakin Din, a key suspect arrested on June 19 in connection with the Reasi terror attack.
They further stated that the investigative team in its preliminary probe found that Hakam Khan allegedly provided safe havens, logistical support, and sustenance to the terrorists involved in targeting the vehicles carrying pilgrims.
According to the officials, Hakam Khan not only harboured the attackers but also facilitated their movements and actions leading up to the deadly incident. During questioning, Khan conceded that the terrorists paid him Rs 6,000, which was recovered from his possession, they added.
Earlier in June, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of terror attacks, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in the Union Territory. During the meeting, PM Modi stated that the government is “seriously” concerned about the recent terror attacks and that no effort would be spared to teach the enemies of the country a lesson.
“The enemies of peace and humanity are not happy with the development in Jammu and Kashmir. There were some terror attacks recently... The government has taken it seriously. The Home Minister, with the J&K Administration, has reviewed the situation,” PM Modi said at a function in Srinagar during his two-day visit early this month.