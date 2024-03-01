BJP likely to contest 74 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, sparing six for NDA allies

LUCKNOW: Given its political significance in the country, Uttar Pradesh, which sends a maximum number of MPs to the lower house of Parliament, is an obvious focus of discussion by any national party when it comes to the table for ticket distribution before going to hustings.

So was UP in the marathon meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee in New Delhi on Thursday as the saffron brigade is depending hugely upon the state meet PM Modi's target of 400 seats by accomplishing ‘Mission 80’, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This time, with an expanded NDA in the state, the BJP faces the challenge of firming up the alliances with respectable distribution of seats among the allies—Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S), Jayant Chaudhury-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Sanjay Nishad led NISHAD Party.

According to highly-placed sources, the BJP, after the marathon meeting of its Parliamentary party in New Delhi on Thursday, has decided to keep 74 seats for itself in UP sparing the rest six for the allies.

Sources also claimed that the BJP may allocate two seats each to Apna Dal(Sonelal) and RLD, and one seat each to SBSP and NISHAD party. Although Apna Dal (S) has been demanding five seats this time. The ruling party would spare two for it.