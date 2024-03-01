Food grain production up in FY24, pulses still a concern, shows govt data

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday released the second advance estimation of food production for the year 2023-24, showing an increase in food grain production, especially in rice and wheat. However, there are concerns regarding pulse production.

The Kharif food grain production is estimated at 1541.87 LMT, and Rabi food grain production is estimated at 1551.61 LMT for the year 2023-24. This second estimate of Kharif crop production is over 56 LMT higher than the first estimate.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released the Second Advance Estimates of Major Agricultural Crops (Kharif & Rabi Season) for the year 2023-24. Starting from the previous agricultural year, summer has been segregated from the Rabi season. Therefore, this year’s Second Advance Estimate of area, production, and yield includes only two seasons: Kharif and Rabi.