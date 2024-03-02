After Gambhir, Jayant Sinha says not interested in contesting Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: After Gautam Gambhir, another BJP MP Jayant Sinha has expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Sinha, who had been a minister in the BJP-led NDA government, said that he would not like to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he wants to work on climate change.
Through a post on ‘X’ on Saturday, Sinha said that he had placed his request to president J P Nadda to free him of “direct electoral duties” so that he can focus “efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world”.
“I have requested Hon’ble party president Shri @JPNadda ji to relive me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world”, Sinha wrote in a post. In the same post ion ‘X’, Sinha further added.
“Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years. Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Minister Shri @Narendramodi Ji, Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership.
My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind”.
This comes hours after the same type of unwillingness coupled with a request was posted by Gautam Gambhir, who is the BJP MP from East Delhi, on Saturday. Sinha is the son of former minister Yashwant Sinha who fought the presidential election as the candidate of the Opposition against the BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu last time.