After Gambhir, Jayant Sinha says not interested in contesting Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: After Gautam Gambhir, another BJP MP Jayant Sinha has expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sinha, who had been a minister in the BJP-led NDA government, said that he would not like to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he wants to work on climate change.

Through a post on ‘X’ on Saturday, Sinha said that he had placed his request to president J P Nadda to free him of “direct electoral duties” so that he can focus “efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world”.

