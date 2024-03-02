Convict in Bilkis Bano case moves SC saying verdict cancelling his remission violates judicial propriety

NEW DELHI: Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court claiming that the January 8 verdict cancelling his remission and the re-imprisonment of all eleven convicts was judicially improper, the petition copy accessed by TNIE revealed.

Shah's plea, filed before the top court, said that since the two-judge bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan disagreed with another two-judge bench (led by Justice Rastogi), the matter ought to have been referred to a larger bench.

Shah had filed the plea before the top court through his lawyer Rishi Malhotra. He stated that it was incorrect in law for the two-judge bench led by Justice Nagarathna to overrule a judgment rendered by another two judge-bench of the Supreme Court, namely Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath.

Malhotra, while talking to TNIE, said he had urged the apex court to reconsider the convict's plea for premature release. He has also sought bail for Shah until the Supreme Court can clarify which of the two-judge bench judgments would prevail.

"The January 8 judgement pronounced by Justices Nagarathna and Bhuyan was not only a case of judicial impropriety but creates uncertainty and chaos as to which precedence of law has to be applied in future," Shah's petition filed before the top court said.