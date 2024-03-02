PM Modi attacks dynastic politics, says Tejashwi has no courage to discuss Lalu-Rabri regime

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a broadside attack on the dynastic politics and claimed that the situation was so deplorable in Bihar during the rules of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi that Tejashwi could not even discuss it publicly.

Without naming Tejashwi, Modi while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation for various road and railway projects in Aurangabad, said that one could inherit the party and positions from his parents but could not discuss what type of governments they provided when they were in power.

PM Modi said “Logon ko maa-baap ki virasat se party or kursi to mil jate hain lekin unki sarkaron ke kaam ka jikra karne ki himmat nahi hoti hai (people get recognition and post due to family’s dynastic rule but have no courage to talk about the works done by their parents).