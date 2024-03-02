PM Modi attacks dynastic politics, says Tejashwi has no courage to discuss Lalu-Rabri regime

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a broadside attack on the dynastic politics and claimed that the situation was so deplorable in Bihar during the rules of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi that Tejashwi could not even discuss it publicly.
Without naming Tejashwi, Modi while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation for various road and railway projects in Aurangabad, said that one could inherit the party and positions from his parents but could not discuss what type of governments they provided when they were in power.
PM Modi said “Logon ko maa-baap ki virasat se party or kursi to mil jate hain lekin unki sarkaron ke kaam ka jikra karne ki himmat nahi hoti hai (people get recognition and post due to family’s dynastic rule but have no courage to talk about the works done by their parents).
“Those who were dreaming to loot Bihar are now desperate,” he remarked while obliquely referring to the NDA government`s decision to order inquiry into the alleged corrupt practices of RJD ministers in the previous grand alliance regime.
He contended that senior opposition leaders were not ready to contest Lok Sabha election as they were in search of Rajya Sabha seats.
He said that his third term would focus on fulfilling the guarantee of development of Bihar. “Development of Bihar is Modi Ki Guarantee,” he remarked.
PM said that Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony was performed in Ayodhya, but it was celebrated the most in Bihar, the land of Mata Sita. He said that people of the state expressed their happiness in various ways including by sending gifts.
He in an apparent bid to woo extremely backward castes (EBCs) ahead of Lok Sabha election also referred to the country conferred Bharat Ratna on former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, a matter of pride for entire Bihar.
He said that now with the installation of double engine government in Bihar, the development of the state would be put on high growth trajectory. He said that the self-confidence, enthusiasm and resolve of the people were visible on faces of the people of Bihar.
He said that people with a positive mindset had taken a resolve not let Bihar slide into the old days (Lalu-Rabri regime).
He said that there was turbulence, insecurity, large scale migration of labour force and menace of extremism earlier in the state but now skill development of youths was being done on large scale.
Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar who also shared dais with Modi after 18 months assured him that he would not quit NDA anymore. He also contended that NDA would cross 400-mark in the Lok Sabha election under PM’s leadership and also indirectly attacked INDIA by saying that it would not be able to do anything in the polls.
“I want that the Centre and state government work in tandem for improving the economic condition of people of the state,” he added.
“Keep taking initiatives for the state`s development, I will give full credit to you for it,” Nitish remarked while referring to Modi.