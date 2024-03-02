Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka, husband beaten up; three arrested

RANCHI: A Spanish woman was gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night. She was on a bike tour of India with her husband and they were going towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh.
The victim told the police that the incident took place while they were taking rest in the makeshift tent in Dumka at around 11:00 pm on Friday; about seven people beat her husband, robbed them and raped her.
The victim and her husband also posted their statement on social media explaining the horrific incident which happened with them.
“Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although, not many things, because they wanted to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India,” the woman along with her husband posted on social media.
Dumka Civil Surgeon Baccha Prasad Singh told PTI that the woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband were undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka where they reached on motorcycles from Saraiyahat Community Health Centre, covering a distance of about 60 km with police escort.
"Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board," the civil surgeon said.
The social media post, which was later removed, also shows the injuries on the couple’s bodies.
According to police, the incident took place while she was sleeping in a tent at Kurumhat on Friday night. An FIR has been lodged at Hansdiha Police Station in Dumka, they said.
Dumka SP told that three people have been detained in this regard and being interrogated by the police.
As per the FIR registered by at Hansdiha Police Staton, about 7 people were involved in the crime and a hunt is on to nab them.
“As of now three people have been detained and a hunt is on to nab other accused persons,” said the SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar. The victim also told the police that the accused persons looted Rs 10, 000 they were carrying with them, he added.
The SP informed that an SIT has been formed to investigate the case and he himself is keeping a close eye on the entire situation. Help from the CID and FSL teams is also being taken, he said.
Politicians demand suspension of Dumka SP
The State Assembly proceedings remained disrupted for over two hours after the opposition raised the issue in the House.
BJP legislator Amit Mandal raised the issue in the Assembly demanding immediate suspension of Dumka SP and the formation of a probe committee.
"The incident has brought embarrassment and shame not only to Jharkhand but also to the entire country. The culprits are being provided political patronage," he alleged.Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi demanded stern action against the police, alleging laxity.
"When such incidents take place with foreigners, who would like to come to Jharkhand? The law and order machinery has collapsed here. Strict action should be taken against the police," he said.