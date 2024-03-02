Spanish tourist gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka, husband beaten up; three arrested

RANCHI: A Spanish woman was gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night. She was on a bike tour of India with her husband and they were going towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh.

The victim told the police that the incident took place while they were taking rest in the makeshift tent in Dumka at around 11:00 pm on Friday; about seven people beat her husband, robbed them and raped her.

The victim and her husband also posted their statement on social media explaining the horrific incident which happened with them.

“Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although, not many things, because they wanted to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India,” the woman along with her husband posted on social media.

Dumka Civil Surgeon Baccha Prasad Singh told PTI that the woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband were undergoing treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka where they reached on motorcycles from Saraiyahat Community Health Centre, covering a distance of about 60 km with police escort.

"Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board," the civil surgeon said.

The social media post, which was later removed, also shows the injuries on the couple’s bodies.

According to police, the incident took place while she was sleeping in a tent at Kurumhat on Friday night. An FIR has been lodged at Hansdiha Police Station in Dumka, they said.