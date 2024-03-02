Three women, two Union ministers part of BJP's first list of 20 LS candidates in West Bengal

The BJP on Saturday released a list of 20 candidates out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The saffron party axed one sitting MP in its north Bengal stronghold, elevating three MLAs and roping in a Bhojpuri singer from Bihar, who will join the Lok Sabha poll fray in 2024. Among the candidates, three are women, including one sitting MP and an MLA.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, union ministers Nisith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur and Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of Suvendu Adhikari are among the 195 candidates who featured in the first list of nominees announced by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron camp is yet to announce the names of three candidates in north Bengal from where the party had bagged seven seats out of eight in the previous general elections.

Sources in the party said that nine of the sitting MPs, in the first list of candidates, would be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while Alipurduar MP Joh Barla was axed from the list because leadership was not happy with his performance.