2024 LS polls: PM Modi, 28 women and 47 young leaders among BJP's first list of 195 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 16 states and 2 Union Territories, with a total of 195 nominees.

The inclusions feature 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of the Lok Sabha Speaker. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi. 28 women, and 47 young leaders in BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 16 states and Union Territories.

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh.

The saffron party has re-nominated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the Lucknow constituency and Union Minister Smriti Irani for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also chosen to field actor-politician Hema Malini, MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahesh Sharma, SPS Baghel, and Sakshi Maharaj once more in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from UP.

In Madhya Pradesh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to vie for the seat in his familial stronghold of Guna, while former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will vie for the Vidisha constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Alok Sharma is slated to run for the Bhopal seat as the incumbent MP and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur has been dropped from the list.

The saffron party has designated Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, as its candidate for the New Delhi seat, Kamaljit Sehrawat for West Delhi, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri for South Delhi. Additionally, Praveen Khadelwal will contest from the Chandni Chowk seat, while Manoj Tiwari has been selected for North East Delhi.

The saffron party repeats Kiren Rijiju, and Tapir Gao from two Arunachal Pradesh seats for Lok Sabha polls.