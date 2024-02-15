Making space for strange bedfellows

What does the BJP’s open-house policy signify? Obviously, it wants to sweep away the detritus left by the opposition, particularly in states with a high yield of seats such as Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal and even UP, where the BJP’s pre-eminence is unchallenged so far.

Plenitude brings its own problems, which expose BJP’s soft underbelly in a promising scenario. In Maharashtra, the BJP gerrymandered the legislative numbers to displace a coalition headed by the Sena and install its own by splitting the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. Its machinations have erupted in a serious caste imbalance, flowing from the demand for OBC reservation from the Marathas, a powerful intermediate caste.

While the BJP consolidated its OBC votes, it had failed to nurture a Maratha leader. Chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, from the breakaway but dominant Sena faction, fitted the bill and was assiduously courted by the BJP. But the low-key Shinde outplayed the BJP by promising to give the Marathas a share in the reservation pie.

The move angered the OBCs and the BJP, which is in a quandary. Endorsing Maratha reservation could cost the party its core OBC votes, which might migrate to the Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray, now a part of the opposition coalition. Confronting Shinde would checkmate the BJP’s pro-Maratha strategy.