After blazing a trail with javelin, Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia to contest Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Devendra Jhajharia was only eight when he lost part of his left arm after coming in contact with an electric wire while climbing a tree in his hometown of Churu in Rajasthan.

And 34 years after that accident, life has come full circle for India's greatest para-athlete as the celebrated javelin thrower, who has won three Paralympic medals, including two gold, is now set to enter the political arena.

The 42-year-old will be contesting on a BJP ticket in the upcoming general elections from his birthplace, which is the gateway to the Thar desert and hits the headlines annually for its record temperatures both in summers and winters.

The childhood tragedy that led to the amputation of his left arm was just one of the many odds that Jhajharia battled to climb the ladder of success.

His indefatigable spirit fetched him multiple medals at the Paralympics, the last one being a silver in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

He is also a two-time para world championships medallist besides being a silver-winner in the 2014 Asian Para Games.