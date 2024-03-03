Agnipath scheme 'compromised' national security, 'severely disrupted' armed forces' recruitment: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it has "compromised" national security and "severely disrupted" the armed forces' recruitment processes in India.

The Congress' attack came after party leader Rahul Gandhi had an interaction with ex-servicemen, potential Agniveer recruits and the youth whose regular recruitment into the armed forces has been disrupted by the introduction of Agnipath during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said that Gandhi had a 40-minute interaction with the three communities on the morning of the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The Agnipath scheme has compromised national security and severely disrupted the armed forces' recruitment processes in India," he alleged.

Ramesh claimed the ex-servicemen have noted that the scheme compromises national security by demoralising the armed forces and rushing through training for our servicemen in a mere six months.