'Dilli Chalo': Protest continues despite the death of six farmers as deal with Centre eludes

Six farmers have died since the launch of the 'Dilli Chalo" march less than a month ago. More than 100 farmers suffered pellet injuries, with some losing their vision, but a deal with the Centre eludes the protesting farmers, according to The Tribune.

The protest entered the 20th day on March 2, 2024.

The farmers who lost their lives have been identified by The Tribune as Karnail Singh (62), Gyan Singh (63), Manjit Singh (72), Narinderpal Singh (43), Shubhkaran Singh and Gurjant Singh (23).

The farmers' unions have been protesteing under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

The farmers are seeking guarantees, backed by law, for minimum support prices for 23 crops, whose floor prices should be fixed at 50 percent above the comprehensive cost of production. The cost formula was recommended by the late scientist M. S. Swaminathan, according to South Asian Voices.