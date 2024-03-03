In quest for 25/25, whiff of discontent in Rajasthan as BJP's first list of candidates out

JAIPUR: The dropping of five sitting MPs in the BJP’s first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan has brought to the fore rift within the party, sources said. The nominations unveil an intriguing mix, highlighting internal divisions within the party, as five incumbent MPs face replacement. “Even as the BJP goes for a hat-trick of a win in all 25 seats in Rajasthan , the internal rift in the party remains a big headache,” a party leader said, wishing not to be named.

A glaring example arises from Churu, where sitting MP Ram Singh Kaswan has been excluded. Kaswan has clashed with former opposition leader Rajendra Singh Rathore, who accused him of supporting opponents during the assembly elections. Since then, Rathore, a seven-time election victor, has indirectly blamed Kaswan for electoral setbacks, warning of dire consequences.

With Kaswan sidelined, Rathore's potential ascension in Delhi looms large. Kaswan, representing the populous Jat community and winning Lok Sabha elections twice, wields substantial influence due to his political lineage. However, Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, who is stepping in for Kaswan, also hails from the Jat community. There is a big buzz that Kaswan may now revolt and switch over to the Congress.

Similarly, the Nagaur seat garners attention as Jyoti Mirdha, transitioning to the BJP, has got the Lok Sabha ticket despite her recent assembly election defeat. RLP President and influential Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal who had beaten Jyoti, who was a Congress candidate in the 2019 election, is also likely to contest.

The BJP's strategic maneuvers in the Shekhawati region, dubbed "Jat land," face scrutiny, especially with the presence of influential figures like State Congress President Govind Dotasara.

Likewise, Bhupender Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP and Minister in the Modi government, has replaced Baba Balaknath in Alwar. Balaknath's proximity to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seen as an alternate power center in the BJP, hints at a bid to diminish Yogi's influence in Rajasthan.