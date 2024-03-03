Remission of ex-MP Anand Mohan: SC to hear tomorrow a plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, a plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah, challenging the remission granted to former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM), G Krishnaiah, according to the Supreme Court's causelist.

Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased, DM, G Krishanaiah, had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Bihar govt's decision to release Mohan, prematurely the former Bihar MP, who was convicted to life imprisonment in her husband's murder case in 1994.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan is scheduled to hear the petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, tomorrow.

Mohan was released from Bihar's Saharsa jail in April last year, after serving more than 14 years in jail. He was prematurely released and granted remission following an April 10, 2023 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual by the state government.

The Bihar govt in its amendment had done away with the restriction on early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty, facilitating Mohan's release.

The Top Court had on February 06 in its order asked the gangster-turned-politician, of Bihar, Mohan to surrender his passport and asked the Centre to make its stand clear on his premature release issue.

The Top Court also had asked Mohan to record his presence every fortnight at the local police station.

Uma Krishnaiah in her petition said that the Bihar govt's notification to release Mohan was "not a good decision".

"It is submitted that it is well-settled principle of law that Imprisonment for life means full natural course of Life and cannot be mechanically interpreted to be 14 years. It means that imprisonment for life lasts until the last breath," Uma's petition said.

"That it is settled law that the sentence of imprisonment for life given to a convict as a substitute for the death sentence must be viewed differently and segregated from the ordinary life imprisonment given as the sentence of first choice," the petiton of Uma, filed before the Supreme Court said.

Krishanaiah, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was only 37-year-old, when he was brutally killed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar in 1994, by the mob led by a few politicians, including Mohan.

Mohan was sentenced to death in 2007, by the Patna High Court. The sentence was, however, reduced to rigorous life imprisonment in 2008 by the Supreme Court.

In the year 2012, Mohan appealed to the Supreme Court to reduce his jail sentence, which was rejected by the court.