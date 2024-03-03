Revival of Naxalism in Magadh zone: NIA files charge sheet against 2 more accused

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has filed a charge sheet against two more accused, including a prominent Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), in a case linked to revival of the banned outfit’s activities in Magadh zone of Bihar.

Officials in the agency, while confirming about the filing of the supplementary charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Patna, Bihar, said the two accused, who have been named include Pramod Mishra of Aurangabad district and Anil Yadav of Gaya district of the state.

They said that the NIA had on February 2, 2024 had filed a charge sheet against two other accused in the case relating to attempts by the CPI (Maoist) to revive violent Naxal activities in the Magadh zone.

“In the present charge sheet, both the accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and UAPA,” a senior NIA official said, adding that they also have criminal cases registered against them under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the UAPA.

The NIA in its investigation found that Mishra was involved in promoting and propagating Maoist ideology, for which he was also motivating and recruiting cadres in his area, the officials said, adding that he was also found raising funds and organising meetings of the old naxal cadres.

Anil Yadav, a Sub-Zonal Committee Member and an active cadre of the outfit, was actively involved in raising funds through collection of levy from brick kiln owners and contractors, they alleged.

The officials said that besides the instant case Pramod Mishra had 39 cases registered against him in various Police stations in Aurangabad and Gaya districts, in addition to six cases in Jharkhand and two in Kaimur area of Bihar. Anil Yadav had six cases against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya.

It is to be noted here that the probe into the instant case had been initiated by NIA on September 26, 2023 and the agency had found that these two accused, along with Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav and others, had conducted a meeting in Mahi village of Aurangabad on June 8, 2023.

The meeting was aimed at the organisation’s revival in Magadh zone and collection of levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities for strengthening the CPI (Maoist) activities.