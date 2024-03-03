Supreme Court to hear on Monday plea seeking direction to allow protesting farmers to move Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a PIL filed by Agnostos Theos, MD of Sikh Chamber of Commerce on Kisan Andolan, seeking a slew of direction to the Centre, including that of for allowing protesting farmers to move Delhi and considering "reasonable demands of farmers," stop violence against them and remove all barricading on borders.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, set to hear the petition filed by Theos tomorrow. The matter would likely to be taken up for hearing at around 11.00am, as it is listed as item number 16, according to the Supreme Court's causelist uploaded in its site, revealed.

The PIL (Public Interest Litigation) sought that social media accounts be unblocked. The right to free speech should not be curbed. The SC should pass appropriate directions for registering the FIRs (First Information Report) against govt officials indulging in illegal acts against farmers Kisan Andolan.

Theos, in his plea, sought a direction from the Supreme Court to instruct relevant authorities to file criminal charges for "threats and violence" against farmers.

The plea said the authorities should be instructed not to hinder the farmer's "peaceful" march and allow them to gather in Delhi.

Theos in his plea, also claimed that some of the farm protestors were forcibly and illegally arrested, and detained by various state governments. The Centre has unduly invoked prohibitory measures, including blocking social media accounts, re-routing traffic and blocking roads, the plea said.

It is to be noted that the farmers are protesting against the Central govt laws, across various state borders including that of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding that of a law which would ensure them guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.