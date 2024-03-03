Take action against Google for tarnishing PM's image: AIBA to Modi

NEW DELHI: All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stringent penal action against tech giant, Google, alleging an attempt to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister.

Dr Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association (AIBA), in the letter, stated that Google has committed an offence under Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc), 500 (Punishment for Defamation) and 505 (Criminal Intimidation and insult and annoyance) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity among groups by putting out misleading, mischievous information is in the public domain.

In the letter, Dr Aggarwala, also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said that Gemini, the AI platform of Google, put out highly condemnable and false information about the Prime Minister of India in the public domain.

"The company being the creator of the machine cannot be allowed to escape the consequences of the damage caused by the machine. The manner in which a machine is to learn facts and interpret them is designed by its programmer," the letter read.

It further stated that the country is on the verge of a general election and malicious campaigns to smear the image of any leader should be stopped in their tracks.

"The Prime Minister of India has strived to get India its due place under the Sun. But there are people who are not enthused by the rise of the country to prominence and may want to stain its honour by spewing spite. Such acts must be shot down," the letter read further.

"It is therefore urged that the penal laws should be invoked and action may be taken against those guilty of the aforesaid motivated crimes," Dr Aggarwala said.