Take action against Ullu app for showing explicit sexual scenes targeting kids: NCPCR to IT ministry

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the IT ministry to take action against the Ullu app which has shown, targeting school kids, with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines.

In a letter to the Electronics and Information and Technology Ministry, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that considering the gravity of the situation, the Commission has asked the ministry to inquire into the matter and take appropriate action against the Ullu App, Google Play store and iOS as per the law.

The NCPCR chief said they received a complaint from an activist group, which is active on X, formerly Twitter called 'Gems of Bollywood' that the Ullu Aap is accessible on both Play Store and iOS mobile platforms and contains extremely obscene and objectionable content, which it shares secretively to its subscribers, including children.

In his letter, he attached screenshots of one of the shows that portrays sexual intercourse between school children.

Kanoongo said that the app is easily accessible in both Play Store and Apple and does not seem to have any KYC requirement for downloading or viewing any content it makes available for its private group.

“It has been observed that these applications lack KYC or any other age verification system, making explicit content easily accessible to minors. Such accessibility is deemed to be a direct violation of section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012."

He also asked for information regarding regulations and policy certification governing such apps.

“Furthermore, it is requested that stringent measures be implemented to mandate Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for all such applications streaming these types of videos available on Google Play Store and iOS as per the law to protect the children from accessing such Apps,” the letter said.

"In view of the above, you are requested to share a detailed report in the matter alongwith the requisite information to the Commission within 10 days of issue of this letter," he said.

The NCPCR has also taken cognizance of the complaint.