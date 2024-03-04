Delhi HC bins Mahua Moitra's plea for interim relief against defamatory content

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed an interim plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha recently, seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting or circulating any "fake and defamatory" content against her.

Justice Sachin Datta, while pronouncing the order, said "I have dismissed the injunction application".

The high court had on December 20, 2023 reserved its order on the interim application after hearing the counsel for Moitra, Dubey and Dehadrai.