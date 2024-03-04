I believe tripartite agreement will fulfil aspirations of tribals: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Highlighting the issues raised by TIPRA Motha relating to the history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language of the indigenous tribals, Saha said it was agreed that they would be resolved through dialogues.

“I believe the tripartite agreement will fulfil the aspirations of the tribals. We have no intention to deprive anyone. We will resolve the issues through dialogues,” the CM said.

He said TIPRA Motha had raised the issues and drew the attention of state and central governments from time to time seeking a solution. The government also held dialogues occasionally to find ways and means to resolve them, he added.

Saha hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the agreement. He thanked TIPRA Motha chief as well.

“This agreement was the need of the hour. We want peace to continue to prevail in Tripura. I often say we want to stay in the government by not creating problems but by finding a solution. We want to make Tripura a progressive state. With this agreement, we took one step ahead,” Saha said.

Meanwhile, Debbarma thanked the Centre, Tripura government and Tiprasa people for the agreement.