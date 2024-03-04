'Jhoot and loot' common character of dynasty parties, says PM Modi in Telangana

ADILABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties," in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

Addressing a well-attended public rally in this district, the PM also said his life was like an "open book" and that he had dedicated himself to public welfare as a "sevak."

"The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot)," he charged.

Modi further said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana.

Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but "nothing is going to happen," he claimed.