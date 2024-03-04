Key issues like unemployment and inflation find no place in media: Rahul Gandhi

Midway in his speech in Shivpuri, Gandhi pointed at a rifle carried by a security personnel and asked him about its make.

Without waiting for the reply, Gandhi said, "This is an Insas rifle which is being manufactured by Adani with Israel's help under the Indian tag. Earlier, the rifle was manufactured in the ordnance factory, which is now a closed entity".

Speaking about the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said money is being taken out from the pockets of the poor and transferred to the pockets of the rich under the tax regime.

"Under the GST regime, rich people as well as the poor have to pay the tax at a uniform rate while purchasing goods. This means the rich pay a certain amount of tax out of their total income but the poor man has to pay a major amount of his total income towards GST," he claimed.

Gandhi said in the past, people belonging to SC, ST, and general categories used to get jobs in public sector units like Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), but the Modi government has shut down these sectors.

"Earlier, if youngsters wanted to serve the nation they used to get jobs in the Army, but now they (the Centre) have introduced the Agniveer scheme. Under this scheme, if a person is hit by a bullet (killed in the line of duty), he will neither get a pension nor be assigned the martyr status," the Congress MP alleged.