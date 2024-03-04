Lokpal directs CBI to complete probe into Shibu Soren's alleged benami assets within six months

NEW DELHI: Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete a probe into the alleged benami properties case linked to JMM chief Shibu Soren within six months.

The Lokpal issued the direction to the CBI while disposing of a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who represents Jharkhand’s Godda constituency in Lok Sabha, on August 5, 2020, officials said.

The officials said that during the course of hearing the matter, a bench of Lokpal directed the CBI to “carry out the investigation as expeditiously as possible and complete the probe within a period of six months from the date of this order”.

It is learnt that the Lokpal had also asked the CBI to apprise it of the progress in the investigation by way of sending monthly reports to it.

“The first such report is due on or before 30th April, 2024,” a senior official said quoting the order issued on Monday by the division bench of the Lokpal comprising Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) and Lokpal members Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh.