Modi govt treating farmers like 'enemies': Congress chief Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was "anti-farmer" and treating farmers as "enemies" for demanding their rights.

His remarks come a day after farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal gave a call to farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on March 6 for a protest.

They also gave a four-hour countrywide 'rail roko' call for March 10 in support of their various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

They have asserted that the farmers' ongoing agitation will be intensified at the existing protest points and will continue till their demands are met by the government.