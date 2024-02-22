'Murder of democracy': Congress slams Centre for censoring content related to farmers stir on 'X'

NEW DELHI: The Congress alleged on Thursday that democracy is being "murdered" in the country after microblogging platform X voiced disagreement with the BJP-led Centre's order to block accounts and posts related to ongoing farmers' protests.

X also called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to sources.

Tagging a statement issued by X's Global Government Affairs team, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Murder of Democracy in India."