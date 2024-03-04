PM Modi witnesses historic milestone in India's nuclear programme during TN visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited India's indigenous prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu where a key procedure regarding power generation commenced on Monday.
The commencement of 'core loading' of the PFBR at Kalpakkam, located about 60 km from Chennai, took place in the presence of the PM.
PM Modi took a tour of the reactor vault and control room of the reactor. He was briefed about its salient features.
This 500 MWe fast breeder reactor has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) with contribution from more than 200 Indian industries including MSMEs.
Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have a commercially operating fast breeder reactor.
The reactor core consists of control sub-assemblies, blanket sub-assemblies and fuel sub-assemblies.
The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control sub-assemblies, followed by the blanket sub-assemblies and the fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.
The reactor will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 “blanket” surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name ‘breeder’.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others, accompanied the PM.