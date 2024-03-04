'Let PM Modi visit TN but he should fulfil our reasonable demands': CM MK Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Tamil Nadu after fulfilling the reasonable demands of the state government.
While addressing the inauguration of the new District Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, Stalin said Narendra Modi seeks support from people in Tamil Nadu without helping them in need.
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new District Collectorate in Mannampanthal constructed at the cost of '114.48 crores along with various other completed projects.
While addressing the gathering, Stalin stated, "We are not those who show up for the sake of elections during election time. I do not have to remind anyone who shows up like that. The election date is going to be announced and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started visiting Tamil Nadu more often. We do not stop him. He can come after fulfilling our reasonable demands.
Stalin said the state government sought '37000 crores as relief for two recent natural calamities but the Prime Minister did not allocate a penny.
He added that Narendra Modi is coming for the sake of tax money and votes from the people in the state. "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) does not support the people in Tamil Nadu financially but seeks support to save his chair"
Stalin stressed that people would not be deceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "People will only stand with our Dravidian Model government which works for the rights and development of the state," Stalin said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai to participate in a public meeting on Monday.
Stalin inaugurated 70 projects completed at the cost of '308.88 crores and laid foundation stones for 40 upcoming works at the cost of '88.62 lakhs in three districts.
He stated, "Our government did not stop public welfare works and schemes amid a shortage of funds. Public welfare is our objective. Even though I am Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, I have started the projects with the feeling that I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, am also a native of the delta region."