'Let PM Modi visit TN but he should fulfil our reasonable demands': CM MK Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Tamil Nadu after fulfilling the reasonable demands of the state government.

While addressing the inauguration of the new District Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, Stalin said Narendra Modi seeks support from people in Tamil Nadu without helping them in need.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new District Collectorate in Mannampanthal constructed at the cost of '114.48 crores along with various other completed projects.

While addressing the gathering, Stalin stated, "We are not those who show up for the sake of elections during election time. I do not have to remind anyone who shows up like that. The election date is going to be announced and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started visiting Tamil Nadu more often. We do not stop him. He can come after fulfilling our reasonable demands.