MPs/MLAs cannot claim immunity from prosecution in vote-for-bribe cases, says SC; overrules 1998 verdict

A seven-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday overruled a 1998 top court verdict granting immunity to lawmakers from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or cast a vote in legislature.

In a signifcant and unanimous ruling, the bench said that an MP or MLA couldn't claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with votes cast or speeches made in the Parliament.

While overruling the 1998 PV Narasimha Rao case ruling, CJI Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, observed, "Taking bribe is an independent offence and has no connection with what is said and done, by a MP or a MLA inside the House. Hence, immunity granted by the Constitution to them for fearless deliberation and debate of issues inside the House cannot shield them from prosecution."

The top court ints verdict also stated that corruption and bribery by legislators destroy the functioning of the Indian Parliamentary democracy. "Bribery is not rendered immune under Articles 105 or 194 because a member indulging in bribery indulges in a criminal act which is not essential for the function of casting a vote or giving a speech in the legislature," it held.



It added that the 1998 ruling was paradoxical as it protected bribe-taking MPs who vote in consideration of the bribes but allowed prosecution of those who did not vote.

The other six judges in the top court bench bench were: Justices A S Bopanna, M M Sundresh, P S Narasimha, J B Pardiwala, Sanjay Kumar, and Manoj Misra.



After the pronouncement of the verdict, former Supreme Court judge, Madan B Lokur, told TNIE that the judgment was a landmark one. "This verdict would have a positive impact on our parliamentary system and present form of government. It would clean up to a great extent the evil aspects, I think," he said.

Former Additional Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court lawyer K C Kaushik said, "I firmly believe this verdict would definitely have a positive impact on our political system and our democracy.