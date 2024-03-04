Spanish tourist's gang rape: NCW writes to DGP; three held

RANCHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Jharkhand police chief to expedite the investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish biker in Dumka on Friday night.

The Special Investigation Team, formed by the Dumka Superintendent of Police, arrested three suspects and sent them to jail on Sunday.

“A letter has been sent to DGP from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to expedite the investigation into this matter and invoke charges of rape under Section 376D of IPC,” NCW posted on X. The NCW chairperson also spoke to the victim and has extended all required assistance, it said.

The NCW has sent a representative to inquire into the case and meet the victim and police officers in Jharkhand.

The Dumka SP, however, said besides the three accused, 4 other suspects will also be nabbed soon. “We have identified them,” he said.

“The victim’s statement under Section 164 of IPC was registered before the magistrate on Sunday while the three accused persons, arrested by the SIT, were sent to jail. Two SITs were formed, one for proper investigation of the case while the other for arresting the suspects,” said Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar.

The SP said different teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory and CID were called in from Ranchi for scientific investigation of the case.

“We will also ensure a speedy trial is conducted so that justice is done with the Spanish woman and her husband,” said the SP. The Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka on Friday night. She was on a bike tour of India with her husband and was going towards Nepal through India from Bangladesh.