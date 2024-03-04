Supreme Court to hear plea challenging remission granted to ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea challenging remission granted to former Bihar Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, who is serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of the then Gopalganj district magistrate, G Krishnaiah.

Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased magistrate, has moved the top court challenging the Bihar government’s decision to release Mohan prematurely.

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan is set to hear the petition on Monday.

Mohan was released from Bihar’s Saharsa jail in April last year after serving more than 14 years in jail. He was prematurely released and granted remission following an April 10, 2023 amendment to the Bihar prison manual by the state government.