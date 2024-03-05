Maha dilemma for ruling coalition as Shinde, BJP fail to strike seat-share deal

MUMBAI: As the alliance known as Mahayuti in Maharashra navigates the complexities of seat distribution for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the process of finalsing seat sharing arrangements in the state is expected to conclude within the next eight to ten days.

Fadnavis elaborated on the ongoing negotiations for seat sharing, stating, “We are currently determining the allocation of seats among our alliance partners in Mahayuti, which includes the NCP led by DCM Ajit Pawar and the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. As a result, Maharashtra’s BJP candidates were not listed in the BJP’s initial roster for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We anticipate completing this process in the next eight to ten days, after which an official announcement will be made by the relevant party authority.”