Rahul's Yatra greeted with 'Modi-Modi' chants in MP; he stops convoy and meets sloganeering BJP men

Seeing them, Gandhi asked the vehicle to be stopped near them. The former Congress chief them disembarked from the vehicle and met them. While he was meeting them, the BJP workers raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

After meeting the BJP workers and shaking hands with them, Gandhi returned to his vehicle.

Sitting in the vehicle, he waved at the group of BJP workers and was seen blowing a flying kiss to them before the vehicle moved forward.

Talking to PTI later, BJP corporator Dubey, who represents ward number 28 of Shajapur Municipal Council, said Gandhi came down from the vehicle when they raised 'Modi-Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"I told Gandhi that you are welcome," he said, adding that he also handed over the potatoes to the Congress leader.

Gandhi's yatra is scheduled to reach Ujjain later in the day.