Will come out with foolproof plan to make govt recruitment transparent: Rahul on paper leaks

This also puts a financial and mental burden on the families of students, the Congress leader said.

The paper leak issue refers to frequent incidents of question papers of government recruitment examinations being leaked and tests getting cancelled.

"There is a need to ensure accountability at all levels by ending the criminal nexus of a negligent government, corrupt officials, 'cheating mafia' and private printing presses," Gandhi said in his post.

He said when he spoke to students, they told him that there are three main reasons for paper leaks.

There are "a sold out government machinery, private printing presses and subordinate services selection commission becoming a den of corruption", the former Congress chief said.

By combining the suggestions received from everyone, the Congress is preparing a concrete and foolproof plan to make the recruitment process transparent, Gandhi said and asserted that "very soon we will present our vision before you".

"We will not allow the future of students to be played with. The future of the youth is India's priority," he said.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said the numbers of those affected by the "recurrent paper leak scams in the 'anyay-kaal (period of injustice) are shocking".

"In February alone, paper leaks have occurred for the UP police recruitment, which impacted 50 lakh aspirants competing for 60,000 positions, and the UP state 12th standard board examinations in mathematics and biology," he said.