Centre told to clarify process of empanelment of Army officers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its order on Tuesday, directed the Centre to clarify in the next date of hearing on March 11 the process of empanelling male and female Army officers.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a detailed affidavit explaining the government stand.

The court was hearing petitions filed by women officers of the Indian Army related to concerns about their non-empanelment for promotion to the rank of colonel by selection. They, however, made clear that they have been granted permanent commission.