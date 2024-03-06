Centre told to clarify process of empanelment of Army officers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its order on Tuesday, directed the Centre to clarify in the next date of hearing on March 11 the process of empanelling male and female Army officers.
A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a detailed affidavit explaining the government stand.
The court was hearing petitions filed by women officers of the Indian Army related to concerns about their non-empanelment for promotion to the rank of colonel by selection. They, however, made clear that they have been granted permanent commission.
The court’s instruction came after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for women officers, alleged discrimination in the empanelment.
During the hearing, the Attorney General told the court that the concept of empanelment is based on comparative merit among officers of the same batch. As per the Centre’s policy, the officers who had already been empanelled were not to be disturbed. But when the fresh special selection board was convened, it was necessary to benchmark the officers to be considered with empanelled officers, he said.
Ahmadi opposed this. He said that a similar exercise was not carried out for the empanelment of male officers.
The bench took into record the Attorney General’s submission and fixed March 11 for further hearing.
Gender bias?
Some women officers of the Indian Army had filed petitions related to concerns about their non-empanelment for promotion to the rank of colonel by selection. They, however, made clear that they have been granted perma-nent commi-ssion.