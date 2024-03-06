Second Indian dies in Russia, allegedly duped into fighting for Wagner Army

NEW DELHI: A second Indian national has died in Russia, allegedly working for the Wagner Army. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Asfan.

"We have learnt of the tragic death of an Indian national, Mohammed Asfan and are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. The Indian mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India,’’ according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

It may be recalled that on February 21st a 23-year old Gujarati was killed by a drone attack on the Russia-Ukraine border in Donetsk.

India had earlier formally acknowledged that some Indians had signed up for support jobs in Russian army.