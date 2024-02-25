23-year-old Indian killed in drone attack in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Two days after India officially acknowledged that some Indians had signed up for support jobs in the Russian army, it is now reported that a 23-year-old Indian was killed in a drone attack in Ukraine.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has so far refrained from commenting on this incident. However, according to some reports, the 23-year-old Gujarati from Surat was killed in a drone attack in Donetsk close to Russia's border on February 21st.

The Russian Army has reportedly recruited over 100 Indians security helpers over the past year. Some of these new members have claimed they were treated unfairly.

Two days back the MEA had acknowledged that they are aware of these recruitments.

“We know that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.