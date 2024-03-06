West Bengal: PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali; buses stopped over 'security protocol'

BARASAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.

A few buses in which women from Sandeshkhali were travelling to PM Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday were stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol", BJP leaders alleged.

"The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol, while other vehicles were allowed.

The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally on time," a BJP leader who was on one of the buses alleged.

Modi met these women following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali.

The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them, BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over the phone.

BJP sources said the women became emotional while narrating their ordeal to the PM who heard them patiently "like a father figure".

He understood their pain, sources said.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

PM Modi addressed the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.

The state BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, from Sandeshkhali to the rally venue, around 80 km away.

Around 30 people got down from two of the buses that were stopped and started shouting slogans against the TMC government.

Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch had to be restricted due to "security protocol" as the PM was to travel by that road.

"The traffic movement on the entire stretch was restricted due to security reasons.

The buses reached the area when the PM's convoy was about to arrive, and hence the movement was regulated for security reasons," a police officer said.

He said once the convoy passed, the buses were allowed to move.