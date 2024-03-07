Centre designates PoK-based LeT operative Md Qasim Gujjar as 'terrorist' under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday notified and declared Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK)-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a ‘designated terrorist’ under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, officials said.
According to the MHA notification clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the UAPA empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.
“Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman son of Mohammad Shafi, 32 years of age having permanent residence at Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu and presently residing in PoK, belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act,” the MHA notification read.
It further alleged that Mohammad with intention to wage war against the country was found to be involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including “coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc” and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.
The designated terrorist was found to be involved in various terror attacks and bomb blasts causing deaths and injuries to a number of persons. He was also found active in creating new terror modules by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications, the MHA further alleged.
Announcing the decision of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in one of his ‘X’ posts said, “The Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as a designated terrorist. An operative of the Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT), he has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning war against Bharat.”
Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation would be dealt with ruthlessly, Shah further noted.