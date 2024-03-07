Centre designates PoK-based LeT operative Md Qasim Gujjar as 'terrorist' under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday notified and declared Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK)-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a ‘designated terrorist’ under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, officials said.

According to the MHA notification clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the UAPA empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

“Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman son of Mohammad Shafi, 32 years of age having permanent residence at Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu and presently residing in PoK, belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act,” the MHA notification read.