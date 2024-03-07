Maharashtra allies sore over BJP’s seat share plan

MUMBAI: After the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah, the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra resolved its seat-sharing dispute and tentatively decided on a 36:8:4 formula for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Going by the formula, the BJP will contest from 36 of the total 48 seats in the state while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP will enter the fray from eight and four seats, respectively. However, both allies of the BJP articulated their dissatisfaction.
Highly placed sources said after addressing poll rallies in Akola, Jalgaon and Sambhaji Nagar, Shah flew to Mumbai on Tuesday night and held discussions with Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
“Shinde said he has 13 sitting Lok Sabha members who left Uddhav Thackeray and joined him, so he sought at least 13 seats. Ajit Pawar sought nine seats,” said the source requesting anonymity. But Shah told them that multiple survey reports were suggesting otherwise.
“There is palpable public anger against the allies and very little chance of their candidates emerging victorious. Therefore, it is better for the BJP to contest from more places in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the BJP, winning as many seats in the Lok Sabha as possible is important. Shah promised them a better deal in the assembly elections,” he added.