Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for congratulating him on becoming PM of Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Thank you PM Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," wrote Shehbaz Sharif on his X handle.

PM Modi had also congratulated Imran Khan in 2018 and Shehbaz Sharif in 2022.

"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," said PM Modi on March 5.