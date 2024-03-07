Spanish biker gang rape: Jharkhand HC seeks detailed action taken report

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday sought a detailed action taken report from the state government over the Spanish tourist gang rape which took place in Dumka on Friday night. A division bench of acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar heard the case.

"The court was not satisfied with the affidavit submitted by the state government on Thursday and has asked it to come with a detailed report in the case, " said advocate Samavesh Bhanjdeo.

The Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident of gang rape that occurred when the Spanish biker was sleeping in her makeshift tent. The matter was put to the notice of the court by senior advocate Ritu Kumar.

According to Bhanjdeo, the court also asked the government what Special Operating Procedure (SOP) has been mandated for foreign tourists entering the state as well as their safety and assistance by the state administration during their stay. If there is no such SOP, then what is the government’s plan to make one in the future, it asked.